NIGER COUP: Military Action Likely As West African Defence Chiefs Meet In Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff is currently meeting at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja over the political situation in the Republic of Niger.

The meeting hitherto announced by the organisation is expected to have the presence of military chiefs from West African countries to brainstorm on how to respond to the Niger coupist.

Present at the meeting is of Chiefs of Defence Staff of Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea, Gambia, Cote’Divoire, Cabo Verde, and the Republic of Benin.

However, the military chiefs of Mali, Guinea Bissau, Niger, and Burkina Faso were absent as of press time.

The convergence followed a week ultimatum by ECOWAS to the Niger military juntas to restore democratic order in the country or risk military action.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Commander of Niger’s Presidential Guards toppled a democratically elected government in the country on Friday while warning against any foreign military intervention.

Tchiani threatened a “massacre of the Nigerien population and chaos”, if there is any confrontation from ECOWAS member-states.