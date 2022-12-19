Court Convicts Labour Party Campaign DG Doyin Okupe For N702m Fraud

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja has convicted the Director-General of the Labour party presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe, for money laundering.

Okupe is a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the then President Goodluck Jonathan,

THE WHISTLER reported that Okupe is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges bordering on alleged money laundering and criminal breach of trust of about N702million.

He was arraigned before Ijeoma Ojukwu, presiding judge, alongside two companies – Value Trust Investment Ltd and Abrahams Telecoms Ltd.

On Monday, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu held that he diverted public funds through the Office of the former National Security Adviser, Dasuki.

However, the judge has given him leverage to call witnesses before 1:45pm today (Monday) to defend himself.