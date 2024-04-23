EFCC Chairman Alleges Yahaya Bello Withdrew $720,000 From Kogi Govt’s Account To Pay His Child’s School Fees In Advance

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has said the embattled former governor of Kogi state,Yahaya Bello, withdrew $720,000 from the government account to pay for his child’s school fees in advance.

Olukoyede said this while addressing journalists on Tuesday, while frowning about allegations of being used to witch-hunt the ex-governor.

He said: “A sitting governor, because he knows he is going?

“He (Bello) moved money directly from government through Bureau De Change, used it to pay his child’s school fees in advance knowing that he was going to leave the govt house

“$720,000 in a poor state like Kogi! And you say I’m being used? Used by who? At this age?”

He explained that he wasn’t the one that initiated Bello’s case, adding that before he assumed office as EFCC Chairman, he met Bello’s case already on ground.

The Chairman further explained that just to accord Bello respect as a former governor, he did something unusual from the usual practice by calling Bello on phone to inform him about the issues at hand.

To buttress his point, the EFCC chairman noted that details of the alleged diversion can be found in the case files.

He therefore encouraged journalists to follow the due process and apply to get the details.

‘The particulars of the offence are there in the court, go and apply,” he said.

Olukoyede said: “I’m more passionate for us to move this country.”