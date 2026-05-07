Court Grants El-Rufai Access To Medical Treatment In ICPC Custody

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The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has granted former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai permission to receive medical treatment while in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The order was issued on Wednesday by Justice Rilwan Aikawa following an application by the defence during proceedings in the ongoing trial involving alleged money laundering and corruption-related offences.

El-Rufai and his co-defendant, Joel Adoga, are standing trial on a 10-count charge bordering on alleged conversion and possession of proceeds of corruption, as well as money laundering under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

ICPC spokesman John Odey said the defence counsel appealed to the court on compassionate grounds, requesting that the former governor be allowed access to medical care, particularly for dental and eye treatment.

The defence specifically sought approval for El-Rufai to visit Mile Dental Clinic and Skipper Eye-Q Hospital, both located in Abuja.

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Delivering his ruling, Justice Aikawa approved the request and directed the ICPC to escort the former governor to the designated medical facilities under strict supervision whenever treatment becomes necessary.

The court further ordered that El-Rufai be returned to custody immediately after each medical visit.

“The commission is to ensure that all movements relating to the medical treatment remain under strict supervision,” the court ruled.

The ICPC spokesman stated that the commission would comply fully with the court’s directive while continuing to maintain lawful custody of the defendant pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

Earlier in the proceedings, the court admitted El-Rufai to bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties in like sum.

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The court also adopted the administrative bail earlier granted to the second defendant, Joel Adoga.

The matter was adjourned to May 7, 2026, for ruling on the application seeking variation of the bail conditions.