ICPC Explains Denial Of ADC Leaders Access To El-Rufai

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The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has defended its decision to deny African Democratic Congress leaders access to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, saying it was bound by a court order limiting contact with the detained ex-governor.

ICPC spokesperson John Odey told journalists on Saturday that a subsisting court directive restricted access to El-Rufai exclusively to his immediate family members, legal counsel, and medical personnel, leaving the commission with no legal basis to admit a party delegation.

Odey said the ADC had formally applied for permission to send a delegation to visit El-Rufai at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja, listing senior party figures including former interior minister Rauf Aregbesola and ex-attorney general Abubakar Malami among those who intended to call on the former governor.

The commission responded in writing to reject the request, citing the court’s restrictions, and Odey said the letter was delivered and acknowledged by the party before the delegation arrived.

He dismissed the party’s claim that its leaders were harassed or intimidated at the commission’s Abuja premises, describing the security presence at the gate as routine and not a response to the visit. He denied that multiple police vehicles were deployed against the delegation, saying armed officers stationed at the facility were part of standard security arrangements.

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“The court was specific that access is limited to immediate family members, legal counsel, and doctors. We are bound by that order,” Odey said, adding that the commission remained apolitical and was only adhering to the law.

The ADC had accused ICPC of blocking its leaders and characterised the action as intimidation of opposition figures.

El-Rufai is standing trial on nine amended charges bordering on alleged violations of anti-corruption, procurement, and fraud laws relating to his tenure in Kaduna State. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.