ADC Alleges Persecution Of El-Rufai, Warns Tinubu Over Ex-Governor’s Health

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday raised concerns over the continued detention and alleged worsening health condition of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, accusing President Bola Tinubu of using state institutions to suppress opposition figures.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC condemned reports that El-Rufai had allegedly been denied access to his doctors while in custody and that his wife was prevented from delivering food to him.

The opposition party described the former governor as a “political prisoner” and warned that the Federal Government and security agencies would be held responsible for any deterioration in his health.

“The African Democratic Congress is deeply concerned about the continued detention of Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and his deteriorating health condition,” the statement said.

It added that reports from the family alleging denial of medical access, restriction of food delivery and disregard for a court order granting him access to his doctors, “if true, represent a dangerous assault on his dignity, health and constitutional rights.”

The party argued that El-Rufai’s ordeal was politically motivated rather than a genuine anti-corruption prosecution.

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“What is happening to Mallam El-Rufai confirms beyond all doubt that this detention is no longer about justice, it is about politics,” the ADC stated.

“It also confirms our fears that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is deploying the instruments of state power to keep one of the leading opposition figures out of circulation. This is political persecution dressed up as prosecution.”

The ADC contrasted El-Rufai’s detention with the treatment of other former governors facing corruption allegations, including ex Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello and his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to the party, Bello is facing allegations in an N80.2 billion money laundering case, while Okowa was arrested over the alleged diversion of N1.3 trillion in derivation funds.

“But today, they are walking around free, singing President Tinubu’s campaign song,” the statement alleged.

The ADC recalled that El-Rufai voluntarily submitted himself for investigation in February and was later arraigned after spending weeks in detention before being granted bail in April.

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“Yet, the government has contrived to keep him in detention perpetually,” the party said.

The opposition party further declared that El-Rufai had effectively become “President Bola Tinubu’s political prisoner,” insisting that the development cast doubt on the President’s democratic credentials.

“President Tinubu cannot continue to masquerade as a democrat while presiding over the weaponisation of security and anti-corruption agencies against political opponents,” the statement added.

“Nigeria is not under a dictatorship. Therefore, compliance with the rule of law cannot be subject to presidential discretion.”

The ADC also put the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies “on notice,” warning that they would be held accountable for any further violation of El-Rufai’s rights.

The party disclosed that it had activated “every lawful means available locally, nationally, continentally and internationally” to secure the release of the former governor.