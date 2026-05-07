IGP Disu Orders Nationwide Audit Of Police Arms, Ammunition

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The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed Commissioners of Police across the country to immediately begin a comprehensive audit of arms and ammunition in their respective commands and formations.

The statement was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placid, on May 6, 2026.

The directive was issued during an emergency conference with senior police officers and members of the press at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre in Abuja.

Disu said the audit is aimed at strengthening accountability, identifying operational gaps, preventing the misuse of police assets, and enhancing the overall readiness of the Force.

He stressed that the exercise goes beyond routine administrative procedures, describing it as a critical institutional measure to ensure that all arms and ammunition are properly documented, secured, and effectively deployed in line with operational standards and national security objectives.

The IGP directed that the “audit process must be thorough, transparent, and professionally documented, with detailed reports submitted to Force Headquarters within the stipulated timeframe.”

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He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ongoing reforms focused on accountability, professionalism, transparency, and improved internal control systems.

The Force also assured Nigerians that current reforms under Disu’s leadership are geared towards building a more disciplined, efficient, and accountable institution capable of responding effectively to evolving security challenges.