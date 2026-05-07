Supreme Court, Gov Yusuf Will Decide Emir Sanusi’s Fate — Ganduje

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Former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has stated that the final decision on the ongoing Kano emirship dispute rests with the Supreme Court and the Kano State Government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Ganduje made the clarification while responding to reports suggesting that he had endorsed Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano and Chairman of the Kano State Council of Chiefs.

His former Commissioner for Information and Chief of Staff, Comrade Muhammad Garba, noted that the former governor said his reference to Sanusi by his traditional title during the swearing-in ceremony of the deputy governor was purely out of respect and protocol.

“It is important to clarify that what happened was simply an expression of respect in a public gathering. It should not be misconstrued as an endorsement,” the statement noted.

Ganduje stressed that the emirship case is still before the courts and warned against comments or actions that could amount to contempt of court.

He recalled that the Court of Appeal had earlier directed all parties involved in the dispute to maintain the status quo pending the final determination of the case by the Supreme Court.

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According to him, the current legal position recognises Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano, while Sanusi remains recognised as the 14th Emir, pending the apex court’s judgment.

The former governor further stated that he has no constitutional authority to endorse or reject any claimant to the emirship throne, insisting that the matter lies entirely within the jurisdiction of the judiciary and, ultimately, the state government.

Ganduje also expressed concern over what he described as exaggerated media interpretations of his remarks, saying a routine acknowledgment based on established protocol had been blown out of proportion.

He urged all parties to remain calm and await the Supreme Court’s final verdict on the matter, which is expected in April next year.