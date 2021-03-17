Court Remands OPC Members Who Arrested Fulani Warlord – Gani Adams

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said three members of the Oodua People’s Congress who participated in capturing the Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili, have been remanded in prison custody.

Adams who heads a faction of the OPC said it was disheartening to hear that the police arraigned the three men and they were remanded in prison on the order of the court.

He said while Wakili, who has been accused of killing about 25 persons, was charged with lesser offences, the OPC members who risked their lives to capture him were charged with murder and arson.

Adams said this while addressing a gathering of Yoruba leaders at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan to discuss the way out of insecurity in the South West and its debilitating effects on the region’s economy.

Those present at the meeting are : the Secretary General of the Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr Kunle Olajide; Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams, leader of Yoruba Koya, Deji Osibogun , Araba of Osogbo, Ifayemi Elebuibon and others.

It was gathered from OPC leaders at the event that the OPC leaders were arraigned on Tuesday and were ordered to be remanded at the prison in Oyo town.

Adams said,” While Wakili who has been accused of killing about 25 persons was charged with bailable offences, the OPC members who risked their lives to capture Wakili were charged with murder and arson.”

Meanwhile, the Yoruba leaders at the meeting have asked Adams to lead other groups to protect Yorubaland from attacks.

They said this in a communique issued at the end of the meeting and read by the Secretary General of the Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr Kunle Olajide.

The communique read, “That the Yoruba nation is deeply worried by the unfolding anarchy particularly as it affects the South-West region, almost rendered comatose by daily occurrence of kidnappings, arson, maiming, destruction of economic facilities and killings.

“The acts of criminality being connivingly tagged farmers-herders clash is a case of terrorism. A case of crimes against humanity.

“Those who unleash attack on farmers, who kidnap fellow Nigerians, those who kill and rape women are no bandits but terrorists. When injustice becomes the law, resistance will be a duty!

“That it is in the light of the foregoing that this gathering of Yorubas having noted the challenges faced by security agencies and lately Amotekun, the new South-West Security outfit, in making our land safe once again presents unveils the South -West Security Stakeholders Group under the leadership of Iba Gani Adams, the Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland as an outfit to complement official government law enforcement units.

“That this special internal South-West security group made up of all stakeholders in the security realm including OPC, Agbekoya, Vigilante Group, Hunters etc have been charged by leaders of our nation here gathered to help ensure our portion of Nigeria is safe again.

“That our forests are sacred, untouchable, irreversibly a no-go area to terrorists.

“That the Yoruba people will not cede one inch of our forests to anyone under any guise.”