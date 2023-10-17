JUST IN: 3 Feared Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Ambush Amotekun Corps In Oyo

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than three people have been reportedly killed by herdsmen at Inayin-Apakolo village via Iwere-Ile Community in Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo-State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the herdsmen ambushed the Amotekun operatives alongside men of Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Operation Burst while going to Agbaruru Village to respond to a distress call.

It was learnt that some of the herdsmen had clashed with farmers in the area after they allegedly used their cattle to destroy a farm at Agbaruru village.

A resident of the community who pleaded anonymity disclosed, “Herdsmen who we suspect to be Fulani came into our community yesterday morning, they used their cow to ravage a farm belonging to one Mr Wasiu Alabi.

“The owner took them up and it led to an altercation. During the fracas between them, Mr Wasiu Alabi was killed. We informed the Amotekun and while they were on their way here, they were ambushed by the same herdsmen. I heard that three people died while others were severely injured.”

When contacted the Chairman of Oke Ogun Development Forum (OODF), Opeyemi Olalere, confirmed that three people were killed during the ambush.

He disclosed that Mr Wasiu Alabi, Mr Akeem Osa and Mr Yakubu, an Amotekun operative, lost their lives during the ambush.

Efforts to get the Oyo State Police Command’s spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, proved abortive.