Court Restrains EFCC, ICPC, CBB From Arresting Kano Anti-graft Agency Boss

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A High Court sitting in Kano State, has restrained the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC from arresting Barr. Muhuyi Rimingado, the Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Advertisement

In the court which was presided over by Justice Farouk Lawan, the agencies and the Code of Conduct Bureau were barred from meddling with the affairs of the Commission until the determination of the pending motion.

Recently, the EFCC and CCB launched investigations into the activities of the Kano anti-graft agency under Rimingado.

Justice Adamu gave the interim order restraining the trio upon a motion Ex-Parte.

The order was given together with an affidavit sworn to by one Khalifa Auwal Hashim on the 28th August, 2023.

The judge issued the order after listening to an argument from H. I. Dederi Esq, the Attorney General of Kano State, who’s the Counsel to the Applicant.

Advertisement

The Judge further ordered all parties involved in the case to maintain status quo ante-bellum.

The applicants in the suit include, Attorney General of Kano State, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission and its Chairman, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, while the respondents are, EFCC, CCB, and ICPC.