Court Sentences Man, 27, To 60 Years Jail Term Over Drug Trafficking

Ahmed Abdulsabur, 27, will serve 60 years at the Nigeria Correctional Service following his involvement in illicit drugs and other related offences.

The Federal High Court sitting in Ogun State, presided by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik found Abdulsabur guilty of a six-count charge bordering on drug dealing, transportation, and conspiracy to transport illicit substances.

Justice Abdulmalik while ruling on the matter, convicted and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment on each count, bringing the total number of his jail term to 60.

Abdulsabur is among the six suspects arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and charged to the Federal High Courts in Lagos and Ogun States, last week.

Also, in Ogun, Justice Abdulmalik sentenced another dealer, Olumide Elegbede, 32, to 20 years jail term.

The Judge ruled that Elegbede will serve 10 years for each of the two counts charge brought before the court, adding that both cases will run concurrently.

At the Federal High Court in Lagos four suspects Okechukwu Umeh, 41, Lanre Adebayo, 47; Adigun Adeshina, 50, and Emmanuel Omijeh, 42, were arraigned on three-count charges, before Justice Akintayo Aluko.

The judge had convicted and sentenced each of them to five years on count one; seven years each on counts two and three, bringing the total number of years for each of them to 19 years jail term.

“The four of them to 76 years imprisonment,” the NDLEA revealed on Tuesday in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi

It read partly: “The judge also ruled that the sentences should run concurrently, and gave the four convicts the option of paying N20 million in place of the jail terms.

“This is in addition to granting the application by the NDLEA for the final forfeiture of a white colour Ford bus with registration number: PHC 315 ZT, used in conveying 532. 8 kilograms of Loud variant of cannabis on the day of their arrest, Sunday 22nd January 2023 along Lagos/ Ibadan expressway.

“The court also granted the final forfeiture of Three Million Naira (N3, 000, 000) offered as bribe by the convicts to NDLEA officers.

“The drugs concealed with take away food packs in 19 big cartons were seized in the white Ford bus heading to Port Harcourt, Rivers state along Lagos 2:35 am expressway at 2:35 am on Sunday 22nd Jan”.