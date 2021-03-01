COVID-19: ‘Avail Yourselves For Vaccination’ – Ghana President’s Wife Urges Citizens

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Wife of Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, Rebecca, on Monday, advised citizens to take a shot of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine so as to protect themselves and push back the covid-19 pandemic.

Rebecca’s appeal came as she joined her husband to publicly receive the vaccine to encourage citizens to also make themselves available for inoculation.

She tweeted: “I will be taking a stand against the pandemic as I present myself, together with my husband, the President, @NAkufoAddo to receive the Covid-19 vaccine jab at the 37 Military Hospital.”

Rebecca added that “the President has shown us leadership in fighting this pandemic. It is time for you and I to also play our role by availing ourselves for this important exercise.”

As for the president, he said he took the vaccine to motivate others to do the same without any doubt.

“It is important that I set the example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it, so that everybody in Ghana can feel comfortable about taking this vaccine,” he said as quoted by AFP.

THE WHISTLER reported that about 600,000 doses of the vaccines were delivered to the country on February 24, by the Serum Institute of India.

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, had described it as its contribution to the continent of Africa.

“Keeping our African commitment. Ghana now receives Made in India vaccines,” he stated.