COVID-19: NCDC Logs Nine Cases In Abuja, Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The agency, in its latest update for April 20, 2022, said the cases were reported from two states.

A breakdown of new cases showed that Abuja and Lagos recorded six and three positive samples respectively.

However between March 13 till date, only one new death has been recorded as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 3,143.

Meanwhile the country’s total number of recoveries stand at 249,886 with a total of 255,679 coronavirus cases now being confirmed across the country.