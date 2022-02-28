COVID-19 Strengthened Nigeria’s Health System – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the COVID pandemic created an opportunity for Nigeria to strengthen its health system.

To mark two years since Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 case, the agency said the outbreak though came with devastating effects, paved ways to strengthen the health system in the areas of surveillance, laboratory services, case management, IPC.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic has had devastating impacts, both direct & indirect, on the lives & livelihoods of Nigerians. It has also created an opportunity to strengthen our health system,” it said.

Recall that the country’s index case arrived from Italy, on February 25 and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Ever since the case was confirmed, the agency has been working tirelessly, with the presidential task force (PTF) now presidential steering committee on COVID-19, to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

NCDC said though it was not easy tackling the effect of the disease together with other disease outbreaks including cholera, yellow fever and Lassa fever, it however highlighted gaps in global outbreak preparedness.

“With over 250,000 confirmed cases and 3,142 deaths reported to date, the pandemic has highlighted the gaps in global outbreak preparedness.

“This reinforces our focus to think beyond COVID-19 and strengthen preparedness and response to other diseases in line with our mandate.”

As of today, 254,525 cases have been confirmed, 249,013 cases have been discharged and 3,142 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

However the agency noted the need to continue to invest in improving the country’s health security for current and future public health emergencies.