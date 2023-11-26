Creation Of Maritime University Restored Peace In Niger Delta-Tinubu

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu said peace has returned to the Niger Delta region since the creation of the Nigeria Maritime University, in Delta State.

Recall that the University was established in 2015 in response to the chronic shortage of professional human capital and global competitive technical know-how in the maritime industry and economy.

Tinubu who was speaking during the maiden convocation of the school on Saturday, stated that in the past, the region was the hotshot of crisis and militancy, but the university has played a vital role in restoring peace in the area.

The president who was represented by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed that the institution, which is the country’s first maritime university, commenced academic activities in the 2017/2018 academic session.

He congratulated the Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Emmanuel Munakurogha Adigio; other principal officers of the university; members of the Senate; deans of faculty; the university’s staff and students for the success of the school’s maiden. convocation.

“It is my pleasure to celebrate with you this milestone moment, the graduation of the first set of students from the Nigerian Maritime University.

“This event is indeed a significant moment in our national history in the educational sector as it represents the culmination of the government’s efforts at conceptualizing, planning, and building an institution of this nature that will impact human capital development in our nation’s maritime economy,” he said.