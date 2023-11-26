Arsenal Top Premier League Table After Victory Over Brentford

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Substitute Kai Havertz scored a late goal in the 89th minute to lead Arsenal to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford.

The Gunners were not at their usual flowing best, but they sneaked out of the Community Stadium with the maximum three points to go top of the Premier League table.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta’s men took advantage of the draw between Manchester City and Liverpool to go one point clear.

In a largely boring first half, Trossard’s goal for Arsenal was ruled out for offside as both sides battled to cancel out each other.

Brentford will be disappointed not to get at least a draw for their battling performance. The Bees kept the Gunners at Bay for the best part of the game before a moment of brilliance from Bukayo Saka to set up Kai Havertz.

Havertz headed in Saka’s pinpoint cross to give Arsenal the lead in the 89th minute and ultimately the maximum points.

Advertisement

It was Mikel Arteta’s 200th game in charge of the Gunners. The Spaniard will be delighted with the result and probably not the performance.

Havertz has expressed his delight after leading his side to a vital win.

“Today I got it [the goal], and it paid back, I am just happy I got it for the team.

“It was a brilliant goal and brilliant pass as well. I think we train this way as a team a lot, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard love to play those balls.

“It is hard work. Nothing comes from itself, and you have to work and have to believe. I tried to put my ego aside, and the team is the important thing.”

Advertisement

On the fans: “I am so thankful for these guys. It is hard when a new signing comes and they pay a lot of money for you. I am just thankful they keep supporting me.”

Arsenal will resume Premier League duties with a home clash against Wolves, while Brentford hosts Luton Town next Saturday.