Cross River Gov Bassey Otu To Upgrade State Library To Digital

The Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu, has announced that significant efforts are underway to renovate and modernise the state’s library.

During a visit to the deteriorated main library in Calabar, the state capital, on Monday, the governor, accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, reassured students and researchers that his administration is committed to establishing a fully operational and technologically advanced e-library that meets the requirements of information technology.

Since assuming office on May 29, the governor has embarked on personal assessment of areas that require attention in his first term.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, Out said “Libraries are important and we will ensure that we have an e-library that is functional, digital, and would serve the needs of students and researchers.

“I am not unaware of the financial constraints we face as a state, but we will look at what is feasible as quickly as possible and work to get the library up and running as libraries as centres of knowledge are pivotal to growth and development.”

Governor Out further explained that a functional library will help in bringing back the reading culture amongst students as the library will be IT and digital compliant.

Speaking during the inspection of the library complex, director, Cross River State Library Services, Mrs. Eme Awatt, expressed her gratitude at the visit of the governor, stressing that the management and staff had hoped for such an opportunity to present the challenges facing them.

“I am really pleased at this visit by the governor. This is what we have been praying for. There is hope that we could soon have a befitting and functional library with an e-section. We have computers locked up, and hopefully, they are still functional to be put to use.”

Awatt also stated that beyond the physical repairs, there is a need for manpower development to meet the needs of a model library.