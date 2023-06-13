JUST IN: Angry Air Peace Passengers Prevent Lagos Flight From Take-Off

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Port Harcourt-bound passengers on an Air Peace flight from Abuja were left frustrated and agitated on Tuesday after the airline unexpectedly rescheduled their 9 a.m. flight to 4:30 p.m.

The delay prompted the angry passengers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to prevent other passengers scheduled for a later Lagos flight from boarding, leading to a chaotic situation at the departure.

THE WHISTLER reports that Air Peace was caught in the middle of the passenger revolt as the frustrated travelers vowed to resist the abrupt change in their flight schedule.

One of the airline’s customers who shared the development with this website said the extended delay caused a significant inconvenience to the Port Harcourt passengers, resulting in the protest.

The customer said the situation escalated when the airline announced that passengers scheduled for the later Lagos flight would be airlifted ahead of the delayed Port Harcourt flight.

But the decision did not sit well with the already infuriated Port Harcourt-bound passengers, who felt their rights as customers were being neglected.

Efforts to get Air Peace to speak on the development proved abortive.