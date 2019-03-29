Crying, A Good Medicine To Manage Emotional Stress

Advertisement

A general practitioner at a private hospital in Gwagwalada, FCT, Victor Fayomi, says crying is therapeutic in managing emotional stress.

The doctor said it was better to let tears flow in grief, disappointment, sorrow and when a loving relationship suddenly hits the rock.

“Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by letting off a little water. Let your tears flow and where they go, let your sorrow follow,” Fayomi told NAN in an interview.

“Over time, crying and shedding tears were considered bad and usually associated with ill health, grief and sorrow. However, this is not totally true.

“Tears have also flowed as a result of good news, sound health, joy and laughter.”

Fayomi said bottling up one’s emotion could actually break down one’s health, saying that sorrow which had not to vent in tears might make other organs weep.

“Crying does not only reduce emotional stress, but it also helps to improve our mood. When we cry, our nasal passage is also cleared as crying helps to loosen up mucus in the nose,” he explained.

“Children will usually also fall asleep after crying, it stands to reason that crying helps put children to sleep.

Fayomi said crying should not be seen as a sign of weakness, adding that it should be done when the need arises.

“In an attempt at staying healthy, be sure to make your crying occasional. Too much of it, and when too often, may signify a sign of depression,” he said.

“Do it moderately, get refreshed, lighten your mood and move on.”

NAN