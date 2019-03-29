Nigeria

CCT Dismisses Onnoghen’s No-Case Submission, Orders Him To Open Defence Monday

By Abimbola Johnson
Justice Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)
199

The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, has dismissed a no-case application brought by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The CCT while ruling that Onnoghen has a case to answer, ordered him to open his defence on Monday, April 1st.

Earlier on Friday, Onnoghen had dismissed charges of false asset declaration against him as “useless and invalid”.

The suspended CJN said the Code of Conduct Bureau failed to follow its standard operations procedure in raising the charges, hence, he had no case to answer.

But the CCT chairman, Danladi Umar dismissed the application.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Monday.

Recall that the Federal Government, last Thursday, closed its case of false and non-declaration of charges preferred against the suspended CJN.

