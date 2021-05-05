Cultism: Gunmen Kill Youth Leader In Rivers Community

Suspected cultists have shot and killed the Organising Secretary of Egi Oil and Gas Producing Families Youth Union, Comrade Princewill Okiro, on Wednesday.

An eyewitness told THE WHISTLER that the incident happened in his hometown in Akabuka axis of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area on Tuesday Night.

The reason for the attack on the youth leader is unknown but a native of the community, Osi Okwudiri, has warned that his death could be avenged.

He said some repentant cultists in the community who are aggrieved have regrouped to launch reprisal attacks.

Okwudiri called on community leaders and security agencies in the area to arrest the situation to avert a resurgence of killings in the area.

The Rivers State Police Command PPRO, SP Nnamdi Omoni, when contacted by THE WHISTLER, confirmed the attack and said “Our men have been deployed and we are working tirelessly to ensure we get to the root of the matter.”