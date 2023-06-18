Curfew In Plateau Community Over Terrorists’ Attacks

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The authorities in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State have imposed curfew in the area following outbreak of violence.

Advertisement

The 24-hour curfew announced on Sunday bans all vehicular movements indefinitely.

“Only Security personnel and workers on essential duty will be allowed to move,” a statement by the chairman of the Interim Management Committee in the LGA, Markus Artu, said.

The LGA recently recorded attacks that reportedly spread across three communities, which led to the need to place a curfew.

Earlier in May, unidentified gunmen had reportedly killed scores of residents in the area.

A member of the House of Representatives from the Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency of the state, Solomon Bulus had raised the alarm over killing of over 100 persons in his constituency.