Ohanaeze Commends Uzodimma On Emergence As Chairman Of S’East Governors’ Forum, Seeks Collaboration

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Monday, sought the collaboration of the South-East Governors’ Forum in securing and industrialising the region.

Ohanaeze stated this in its commendation letter to the governor of Imo State, Mr Hope Uzodimma, following his emergence as the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum. Recall also that Uzodimma was a few weeks ago elected chairman of the All Peoples Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum.

Ohanaeze, in the letter signed by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, said Uzodimma’s ‘political trajectory from the National Assembly as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as incumbent governor of Imo State’ is an indication that ‘the grace of God is upon your life’.

The letter read, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is delighted that the five South-East governors reposed confidence in you. We are even more delighted that the twenty APC governors in Nigeria also reposed confidence in you.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo acknowledges your large heart, inter-ethnic legendary and an extra-ordinary perseverance in overcoming a seemingly insurmountable obstacles. The above virtues will surely come to bear in fulfilling the roles that go with the coveted offices.”

The statement recalled that the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in his inaugural speech, outlined several programmes spanning security, education, health, industry, agriculture, sports, and culture as the sine-qua-non for the Igbo socio-economic resurgence in Nigeria.

Ohanaeze therefore sought the collaboration of the Uzodimma-led South-East Governors’ Forum to collaborate with it ‘to achieve the desired goals’, adding that “It is therefore hoped that Gov Uzodimma as the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum will usher a new dawn for our people.”