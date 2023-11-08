Customs Intercept 13 Trucks Of Rice, Others Worth N1.2bn

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has intercepted 13 trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice, 17 vehicles, and other items worth N1,241,777,700 in October.

The NCS disclosed this in a statement shared via its official X handle on Wednesday.

The seizure executed by its Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’, Lagos was a part of the Service mandate to make difficult the activities of smugglers in the country.

“Other seizures for the month under review include 14,825 litres of premium motor spirit, 657 pieces of used tyres, 202kg of cannabis sativa, 39 bales of second-hand clothing,100 packs of tomato ketchup, four units of used motorcycles, 100 cartons of used soaps, and 730 sacks of hides & skin,” the statement said.

The NCS added that it also arrested nine suspects during its anti-smuggling operations, even as some of the suspects are said to be undergoing prosecution in different states of the zone.

The Acting Comptroller of the Unit, Hussein Ejibunu, appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the unit with credible information that will assist in battling economic sabotage.