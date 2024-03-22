Customs Cancels 25% Penalty On Illegally Imported Vehicles

333 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has initiated a 90-day window, effective from 4th March 2024 to 5th July 2024, for the regularisation of import duties on specific categories of vehicles.

The new initiative was approved by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

The move is aimed at easing the economic hardship and encouraging compliance.

The minister also approved the suspension of the 25 per cent penalty previously imposed in addition to import duty on improperly imported vehicles.

The Customs in a statement on Friday urged stakeholders, including vehicle owners, importers, and agents, to seize this opportunity to regularise import duty payments within the designated 90-day timeframe.

