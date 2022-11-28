Dangote To Create 300,000 Fresh Jobs Through Sugar Company

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Aliko Dangote, the President of the Dangote Group has said that investment in his Dangote Sugar Refinery will employ at least 300,000 people.

Dangote disclosed in a statement released by the Group that the investment will see the refining capacity from 3000tcd to 15,000tcd.

The statement quoted the billionaire as saying this at the flag-off ceremony of the 2022/2023 Crushing Season and Outgrower Scheme Awards in Numan, Adamawa State.

Dangote said, “We are making a massive investment in Adamawa State through expansion of DSR Numan’s sugar refining capacity from 3000tcd to 6000tcd, 9800tcd, and to 15,000tcd.

“DSR will be able to create about three hundred thousand jobs, direct and indirect, with positive multiplier effects on the economy nationwide.”

Dangote is the largest employer outside the Nigerian government.

It is estimated that Dangote’s over $20bn refinery in Lagos will create 300,000 direct and indirect jobs.

His cement company, Dangote Cement sustains 54,000 jobs in four African countries, according to the company’s 2019 socioeconomic impact assessment study.