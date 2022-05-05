‘Deadline Is Firm And Fixed’ — INEC Warns As PDP Reschedules Primary Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reminded all political parties that they have one month to conclude all their primary elections in compliance with its 2023 general election guidelines.

INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, said the parties must conclude their primaries within the stipulated period as the June 3rd deadline is “firm and fixed”.

“In compliance with section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, all 18 political parties have served the required notices indicating the dates for their conventions, congresses, and primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for various elective offices as specified in the Constitution and the Electoral Act. Some of the parties have already commenced the process for which the Commission has deployed staff to monitor the exercise as required by law.

“Given the importance of the exercise to the emergence of candidates for the various elective positions for the 2023 General Election, it is imperative to remind political parties that they have one month from today to conclude their primaries. The deadline remains Friday 3rd June 2022. While urging the parties to ensure rancour-free and transparent exercise, the Commission reiterates that the deadline is firm and fixed,’ said Okoye.

The commission added, “Nominations for Presidential and National Assembly elections shall be submitted through the INEC web portal from 10th to 17th June 2022 while Governorship and State Houses of Assembly nominations shall be submitted between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“Political parties are further reminded that they must submit to the Commission the list of candidates who must have emerged from valid primaries.”

The INEC notice came a day after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made adjustments to its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

The party had shifted the dates for all its primary elections except for the presidential primary poll.

Announcing the adjustments on Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the new schedule is as follows: “Local Government Area Congress to elect one National Delegate per LGA and one Person living with disability in the 774 Local Government Areas: Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

“State House of Assembly (State Constituency Congress): Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

“House of Representatives Primaries: Friday, May 20, 2022.

“Senatorial District Primaries: Saturday, May 21, 2022.

“Governorship Primaries: Monday, May 23, 2022.”