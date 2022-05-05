Protesters At APC Secretariat Warn Against Imposing Jonathan

Some protesters under the aegis of APC North-South Patriotic Coalition, a Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress, have stormed the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja to warn against any plan to impose former President, Mr Goodluck Jonathan, as the party’s candidate.

The protesters who carried various placards stormed the party’s secretariat on Thursday saying they were registering their disapproval about the news that Jonathan was going to be imposed on the party as its Presidential Candidate.

The convener of the group, Alhaji Toyin Rahim, told journalists that it would be unjustifiable for the party to think in that direction when the same party had branded Jonathan as corrupt and incompetent.

He advised the leadership of the party “not to fall victim to ill-advised action that can push the party out of power.

“The rumour has been around for some time now that former President Jonathan was being wooed by some power players within the APC to join the Party and fly its presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

“What began as a mere rumour seems to be gathering momentum so close to the presidential primary of our great party.

“This Jonathan project cannot fly simply because it cannot help our party and we want to do our best to ensure that our Party does not fall victim to ill-advised action that can push the party out of power,” he said.

He added that, “One of the most telling negative implications of such an action is that the APC does not have anyone of electoral value who can win an election for us except we smuggle in a former president we defeated seven years ago for his glaring incompetence as president.

“In APC today there are presidential aspirants with credible pedigrees and humongous electoral value and capacity.

“It is not only unnecessary to smuggle Jonathan into our great party, but it is also self-indicting and means that our Party’s performance in office has been worse than an administration that Nigerians thoroughly rejected and voted APC in 2015.”

This is coming as rumours about the party fielding Jonathan as its Presidential Candidate has refused to go away despite not being a member of the party.

The former president had few weeks ago refused to douse the rumours when visited by his supporters at his Maitama residence.

Jonathan simply told his supporters to “watch out.”

The protesters on Thursday vowed never to allow the party field his candidacy as it won’t fly.