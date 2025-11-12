Defence Minister Backs Soldiers After Clash With Wike

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Defence, Mohammad Abubakar, has assured that no officer or soldier performing lawful duties will face punishment following the altercation between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

Speaking during the ministerial briefing to flag off the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day at the National Defence College, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting officers on legitimate assignments.

“We will always protect officers and our armed forces personnel on lawful duty. Any officer on lawful duty will be protected if he is doing his job lawfully and if he does it well,” Abubakar stated.

The assurance comes after a confrontation between Wike and a military officer who led soldiers to secure a disputed land on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in Abuja.

Abubakar emphasised that the welfare of military personnel remains a non-negotiable priority under the “Soldier First” initiative.

He said the ministry had reviewed the Ration Cash Allowance (RCA), modernised barracks facilities, and invested heavily in healthcare systems to enhance troop morale and service conditions.

Advertisement

“This year, we are introducing an innovative platform called the ‘Thank A Soldier’ QR Code.

“This digital initiative enables Nigerians at home and abroad to send personalised messages of appreciation and encouragement to our serving troops and pay tributes to the fallen,” he announced.

According to Abubakar, the QR Code aligns with the government’s drive for digital inclusion and youth participation, ensuring that soldiers’ sacrifices are never forgotten.

He said the annual celebration represents more than a ceremonial occasion.

“It is a solemn national pledge of remembrance and gratitude. It honours the unwavering sacrifices of our soldiers, sailors and airmen who have steadfastly defended the unity and territorial integrity of Nigeria,” Abubakar added.

Advertisement

The minister also outlined fresh initiatives to improve the welfare of retired service members.

These include the establishment of the Invictus Care Centre, a state-of-the-art medical facility for wounded personnel, the payment of ₦18bn in Group Life Insurance benefits, and the introduction of the Debarment Allowance to enhance the dignity of veterans.

He explained that the Defence Ministry would soon launch a Veterans’ Databank and Call Centre to streamline welfare delivery and provide prompt responses to veterans’ concerns.

“Beyond active service, we are strengthening support for our esteemed veterans through digital innovation. This initiative will provide a central platform for efficient service delivery, improved response time to grievances and highly targeted welfare support,” Abubakar noted.

He said the government remains committed to addressing security threats through a whole-of-society approach, uniting civil society, traditional institutions, academia and the private sector in the fight against insecurity.

Abubakar stated that the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act, signed in 2023, marked a new phase in Nigeria’s defence industrialisation drive.

Advertisement

The law, he said, positions the country as a regional hub for defence technology and self-reliant production of military hardware.

He added that the acquisition of modern equipment, such as Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and naval vessels, had strengthened the country’s operational readiness and reduced its dependence on imports.

“Regionally and internationally, Nigeria has deepened cooperation through active participation in high-level forums and maintained crucial peacekeeping deployments in Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and South Sudan,” Abubakar said.

The 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) will be held under the theme “Valour, Sacrifice and Unity: Honouring Our Heroes.”

“The theme powerfully captures the spirit of service, heroism and patriotism that guides our military. It reminds every Nigerian that the liberty, relative peace, and stability we enjoy are secured daily through the courage and sacrifices of our men and women in uniform,” the minister declared.

He said the celebration will highlight the exceptional courage and professionalism of Nigeria’s Armed Forces in peacekeeping, humanitarian, and nation-building efforts under the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), and ECOWAS.

Rounding off his remarks, the minister highlighted the military’s major operational successes under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“Under the leadership and direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ministry of Defence has achieved significant operational milestones in safeguarding national security and protecting territorial integrity through improved synergy among the Services and security agencies,” Abubakar said.

He revealed that over 13,000 terrorists and criminals have been neutralised, more than 17,000 suspects arrested, and nearly 10,000 hostages rescued.

He also disclosed that over 100,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP combatants and their families have surrendered.

“Our commitment to securing Nigeria’s vital economic assets is equally evident in the South-South, where over 1,900 illegal refining sites were destroyed” he concluded.