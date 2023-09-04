Delta Governor Appoints Edwin Clark’s Son As Special Adviser

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Delta State Governor, Sheriff F. O Oborevwori, has approved the appointment of Ebikeme Clark, the son of Ijaw leader and elder-statesman, Edwin Clark, as one of his special advisers.

The state government, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Kingsley Emu, said the date for the swearing-in of the newly appointed special advisers will be announced in due course

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public particularly Deltans, that the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, R.t Hon. Sheriff F.O Oborevwori has approved the appointment of the following persons as Special Advisers”.

Below are names of the appointees:

Hon. Barr. Charles Whomrowho Oniyere Barr. Michael Ogboru Hon. Ebikeme Clark Mr. Sylvester Oromoni Hon. Shedrack Ekene Rapu Dr. Donald Onyibe Peterson Dr. Goodnews G. Agbi Hon. Peter Uviejitobor Chief Nath Azuka Igbadi