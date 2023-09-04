Delta Governor Appoints Edwin Clark’s Son As Special Adviser
Delta State Governor, Sheriff F. O Oborevwori, has approved the appointment of Ebikeme Clark, the son of Ijaw leader and elder-statesman, Edwin Clark, as one of his special advisers.
The state government, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Kingsley Emu, said the date for the swearing-in of the newly appointed special advisers will be announced in due course
“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public particularly Deltans, that the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, R.t Hon. Sheriff F.O Oborevwori has approved the appointment of the following persons as Special Advisers”.
Below are names of the appointees:
- Hon. Barr. Charles Whomrowho Oniyere
- Barr. Michael Ogboru
- Hon. Ebikeme Clark
- Mr. Sylvester Oromoni
- Hon. Shedrack Ekene Rapu
- Dr. Donald Onyibe Peterson
- Dr. Goodnews G. Agbi
- Hon. Peter Uviejitobor
- Chief Nath Azuka Igbadi