Democracy Day: Tinubu Speaks On Abiola’s Sacrifice, Rule Of Law, Fuel Subsidy, Promises To Be Fair To All

President Bola Tinubu has promised to be fair to all Nigerians even as he hailed the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola, for “giving his yesterday for the liberty of today.”

Tinubu who is making his first address to Nigerians since his inauguration, declared that, “I feel your pain,” with regards to the removal of fuel subsidy.

THE WHISTLER reports that Tinubu had announced the removal of fuel subsidy during his Inauguration speech on May 29, when fuel price stood at N195. Fuel price has now been liberalised and is N537 in Abuja with different prices across the country.

He said, “This is one decision we must bear to save our country from going under and take our resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.”

He reminisced that, “It is for this reason that, in my inauguration address on May 29, I gave effect to the decision taken by my predecessor-in-office to remove the fuel subsidy albatross and free up for collective use the much-needed resources, which had hitherto been pocketed by a few rich.

“I admit that the decision will impose an extra burden on the masses of our people. Painfully, I have asked you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country.

“For your trust and belief in us, I assure you that your sacrifice shall not be in vain. The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare, and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives.”

On Abiola, he said, “For Chief MKO Abiola, the symbol of this day, in whose memory June 12 became a national holiday, democracy is eternal.

“It is about the rule of law and vibrant judiciary that can be trusted to deliver justice and strengthen institutions. It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated.”

The president who recently reviewed judges retirement age justified his action saying, “The recent harmonisation of the retirement age for judicial officers is meant to strengthen the rule of law, which is a critical pillar of democracy. The reform has just started.”

Tinubu also spoke about the 2023 general elections, which brought him to office saying, “This year, we held the seventh in the cycle of elections that have become sacred rituals of our democratic practice in this dispensation since 1999.

“That the polls were intensely contested is in itself positive evidence that democracy is well and alive in our land. It is only natural that even as those who won and experienced victory in the various elections are elated and fulfilled, those who lost are disenchanted and disappointed.

“But the beauty of democracy is that those who win today can lose tomorrow and those who lose today will have an opportunity to compete and win in the next round of elections.

“Those who cannot endure and accept the pain of defeat in elections do not deserve the joy of victory when it is their turn to triumph.

“Above all, those who disagree with the outcome of the elections are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions to seek redress in court and that is one of the reasons why democracy is still the best form of government invented by man,” the president said.

He called on Nigerians to sacrifice a little more like Abiola, whom he said, “We can easily recall the sacrifice and martyrdom of Chief MKO Abiola, the custodian of the sacred mandate that was so cruelly annulled.

“He sacrificed his life in unyielding, patriotic defence of the ideals of democracy as symbolised in his choice, by his fellow countrymen and women, as their duly-elected President.

“There was an easier choice for him. It was to forgo the justice of his cause and opt for the path of ease and capitulation in the face of the tyranny of power.

“To his eternal credit and immortal glory, Abiola said no. He demonstrated the time-tested eternal truth that there are certain ideals and principles that are far more valuable than life itself.

“The point is that we must never take this democracy for granted. We must forever jealously guard and protect it like a precious jewel.

“For, a people can never truly appreciate the freedoms and rights democracy guarantees them until they lose it.”

He pledged his administration’s commitment to diligently fulfil every component of its electoral pact with the people – the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“We shall be faithful to the truth. Faithful to equity. And faithful to justice.

“We shall exercise our authority and mandate to govern with fairness, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to always uphold the dignity of all our people,” he said.