BREAKING:10th NASS: Betara, Gagdi Step Down For Abbas As Race For Speakership Takes Shape

The race for the speaker of the 10th House of Representatives is taking shape as two key frontrunners have stepped down for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tajudeen Abbas.

Abbas was announced the preferred candidate of the APC weeks ago.

But his announcement was met with protest from some interested members of the APC, including Muktar Betara and Yusuf Gagdi.

But after a lot of horse trading and negotiation, both Betara and Gagdi have agreed to step down on Sunday for Abbas.

This would be seen as a key victory for Abbas as the combined numbers of members-elect the duo controlled during their campaign for the seat are said to be over 130 in the APC alone.

They also enjoy some support from the opposition parties who came together under the ‘Greater Majority’.

Announcing the decision on Sunday, Vice President Kashim Shettima said they stepped down “because what binds us together is superior to whatever that divides us.”

Also former Member of the House of Representatives and member-elect for the 10th House, Abdulmumin Jibrin said, “After weeks of discussions, persuasions, political dexterity of the new chief of staff, wise counsel of the vice president and most importantly intervention of Mr President, Hon Muktar Betara and Yusuf Gagdi stepped down from the speakership race and support Hon Tajudeen Abbas.”