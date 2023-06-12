Reform Of Judiciary Has Started, Tinubu Says In Democracy Day Speech

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration as well as the nation will no longer tolerate “illegal orders” from the courts, revealing that the process to reform the judiciary has started.

He disclosed this on June 12 during his Democracy Day speech in commemoration of the annulment of the 1993 election of MKO Abiola by the military.

He vowed to improve the justice sector as part of the dividends of democracy.

“It is about the rule of law and vibrant judiciary that can be trusted to deliver justice and strengthen institutions. It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated.

“The recent harmonisation of the retirement age for judicial officers is meant to strengthen the rule of law, which is a critical pillar of democracy. The reform has just started,” he said.

His comment comes weeks after different courts in Nigeria had dismissed applications from lawyers that asked for the halting of his swearing-in on May 29.

There has also been instance where a Federal High Court, not a tribunal sacked politicians after the conclusion of polls.

In addition, Tinubu said he backs any of his political opponents who are seeking legal redress against his election in court.

“But the beauty of democracy is that those who win today can lose tomorrow and those who lose today will have an opportunity to compete and win in the next round of elections.

“Those who cannot endure and accept the pain of defeat in elections do not deserve the joy of victory when it is their turn to triumph.

“Above all, those who disagree with the outcome of the elections are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions to seek redress in court and that is one of the reasons why democracy is still the best form of government invented by man,” Tinubu added.