Despite Opposition, Senate Confirms APC Member INEC National Commissioner

Despite petitions against the nomination of Mrs Rhoda Gumus from Bayelsa State as National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to represent the South-South zone, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed her appointment.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in a letter dated December 10, 2021, requested the senate to confirm the nominee alongside others.

Buhari explained that the request was made pursuant to paragraph 14 of Part (1) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Soon after her nomination, civil society groups and some Nigerians kicked against the nomination for allegedly being an APC member.

In a petition by Concerned Nigerians to the Senate, signed by its Convener, Mr Deji Adeyanju, the group said, “Her nomination runs contrary to the provisions of Paragraph 14 of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution as amended by Section 30, Act No 1 of 2010, which prohibits the appointment of a member of a political party as an Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) commissioner.”

The petition further noted that, “On March 27, 2021, Prof Gumus registered as a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as evidenced in her annexed APC’s membership card.”

The letter also pointed out that the development had taken a disturbing pattern, following the nomination of Ms. Lauretta Onochie, also a member of the APC, as an INEC Commissioner.

Also IN its petition to the Senate signed by its national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, said, “We have uncovered material evidence revealing that Prof Rhoda H. Gumus; INEC National Commissioner nominee for Bayelsa State, South-South is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and by confirming her as a National Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), tasked with the mandate to conduct elections in Nigeria wherein the All Progressives Congress will participate.

“Prof Gumus’ confirmation by this 9th Senate will be a violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

However, the Senate’s confirmation followed the consideration of a report by its committee on INEC, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya of the APC, which appeared to find no substance in the petitions.

Senator Gaya, in his presentation, said the nominees responded to the committee’s questions satisfactorily and assured of their integrity, non-partisanship, non-card-carrying membership of any political party and promised to discharge their assignments diligently and in accordance with extant laws and laid down rules.

Apart from Gumus, other nominees confirmed are Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner (Niger – North Central); Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta – South-South); Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – South East), and Major General A. B. Alkali (rtd) – Adamawa, (North East), Mr Sam Olumekan (Ondo – South West), and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – South West), Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Senate President, Mr Ahmad Lawan, congratulated the nominees saying as the 2023 general elections draw near, INEC has no reason not to perform creditably well after getting much supports from the National Assembly.