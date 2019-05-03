Advertisement

Following the demise of the mother of Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melayi, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commiserated with the lawmaker.

Senator Melaye took to Twitter hours ago to announce the death of his mother, Deaconess Comfort Melayi whom he said lived a “Godly life”.

Bello and Melayi are believed to have a lingering political rift between them, with both throwing jabs at each other during public functions.

Bello described the departed Deaconess Melaye as “a quintessential mother, devout Christian and community leader who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity.’’

In a message of condolence to the senator signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, the governor described the news of Deaconess Melaye’s death as “a rude shock and great loss not only to Kogi state but Nigeria in general, given her invaluable contributions to the cause of humanity.”

“I received with shock, news of the passing of your mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye. Words are insufficient to condole one on a mother’s death, but I do urge you to take solace in the life that she lived. I have no doubt that mama’s impact and reach will continue to be felt through her offspring.

“On behalf of the great people of Kogi state, my family and myself, I offer you our deep condolences while praying the Almighty God to grant you and the rest of the Melaye family the grace to endure this irreparable loss,’’ the governor wrote.