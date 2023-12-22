Developing South-East Behind My Bill To Establish Federal College Of Agric – Enugu Lawmaker

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hon Paul Nnamchi, member representing Enugu-East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Friday, said he moved the bill for the establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture and Vocational Technology, Ako-Nike in Enugu-East Local Government Area of Enugu State to bring development to South East.

Nnamchi, a professor, who spoke in Enugu, said with the institution fully operational, the agricultural and vocational needs of the people of the South East would be addressed.

He said, “I moved the motion because Enugu is an agrarian state. Enugu-East LGA, where I come from, has a large expanse of land. We have to grow food; not just to eat but also for commercial purposes.

“The institution will bring development and job opportunities. We are looking at agricultural entrepreneurship. We denigrate farmers down here but in the United States, farmers control the wealth.”

He said the initiative would also redirect the youths, and reduce restiveness.

In his words, “Everything is in agriculture. In fact, electricity could be produced from waste coming from the agricultural sector. Knowledge is power. We can’t just be importing. At times, when there is one incident some places, some agro-products will cease coming to the South East.”

On how this year’s budget might impact on his people, Nnamchi said, “I reminded House members that our people are commerce-driven, therefore, there is the need for an effective transportation system. Carrying goods from the East to the North has been difficult because of the road system. Rail transportation is where I drew the attention of the members. The ones we have are not maintained, and new ones are not being built. We are also looking at having a dry seaport at Emene. Greater percentage of Enugu East and Isi-Uzo will benefit.”