‘Do Not Panic Over Sound Of Gunshots’— Army Tells Kaduna Residents

The Nigerian Army has urged the residents of Kachia, Kaduna State to avoid panicking over the sound of gunshots emanating from the Military Training Range between October 20 and November 2.

The Training Range located in Kachia, would host the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery (NACA) for their field training exercise nicknamed “EX VULCAN GLOW IX” in the continuation of the Army’s training activities for 2023.

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Captain Adekunle Adeyemi disclosed the information in a statement on behalf of the Commander Corps of Artillery, Major General Markus Kangye.

NACA is a combat support corps that provides heavy firepower support to the friendly forces at the forward edge battle area against the enemy.

“There would be a mass movement of troops, military weapons, and equipment as well as the sound of gunshots,” Adeyemi said.

The senior military officer however advised the public especially residents of Kachia and environs not to panic and also to keep away from the general area of the exercise.

“The exercise will be climaxed with a firepower demonstration on Monday 30 October 2023”, he said.