Minor Fire Outbreak At Warri Refinery Won’t Affect Delivery Date For Rehabilitation Project, NNPC Limited Assures

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has assured that the minor fire outbreak at the cooling tower of the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC) will not affect the delivery schedule of the project.

The NNPC Limited gave the assurance in a statement issued on Friday.

The minor fire which started in the afternoon at about 3:02pm affected the cooling tower of the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited.

The fire occurred as a result of ongoing welding activity at the top of the cooling tower.

The NNPC Limited said the safety officers at the Refinery acted immediately and put out the fire at about 3:30pm, adding that normalcy has since been restored

“NNPC Limited will continue to adhere to the best safety standards in all its business operations.”