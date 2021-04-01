Dokpesi Floors EFCC, Wins Appeal In N2.1bn Money Laundering Trial

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has acquitted the founder of DAAR Communications Plc and DAAR Investment and Holdings Company, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, of the N2.1 billion money laundering charges instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency had in 2015 arraigned Dokpesi before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court on a seven-count charge.

It had alleged that the media founder, among other things, unlawfully received financial inflows from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

During the trial, Justice Tsoho agreed with the prosecution that Dokpesi had to answer to the evidence brought forward by the agency.

In November 2018, Dokpesi’s counsel filed a no-case submission against the prosecution, but it was struck out by the judge.

However, a three-man panel of Appeal Court judges led by Justice Williams-Daudu, on Thursday, disagreed with the trial court’s decision.

It held that the EFCC did not provide sufficient evidence to justify their case against Dokpesi at the first place.

Subsequently, the panel, in a unanimous judgment, set aside the trial court’s verdict.