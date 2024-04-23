CJN Recommends Wike’s Wife, Eberechi Others For Elevation To Court Of Appeal

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola has recommended Justice Eberechi Wike, a wife to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for elevation to the court of appeal.

The recommendation was contained in a memorandum signed on April 2 where 92 names were forwarded by Monica Dongban-Mensem, president of the court of appeal, to the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).

Out of the nominated names, only 22 were approved for onward transmission to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for further consideration and appointment as justices of the court of appeal, of which Eberechi made the priority list.

The nominees from the north-central include Polycarp Tema Kwahar (Benue), Ruqayat Ayoola (Kogi), Eneche Eleojo (Kogi), Asmara Akanbi Yusuf (Kwara), Abdullahi Muhammad Liman (Nasarawa), and Abdu Dogo (FCT).

Justice Fadahu Umaru, a Borno state indigene, was the sole nominee from the northeast.

Nominees from the northwest region include Ishaq Mohammed Sani (Kaduna), Zainab Bage Abubakar (Kebbi), and Abdulaziz M. Ankara (Zamfara).

The nominees from the South East are Nnamdi Okwy Dimga Victoria (Abia), Toochukwu Nwoye (Anambra), Henry Aja-Onu Njoku (Ebonyi), Donatus Uwaezuoke Okorowo (Enugu), and Ngozika N Okaisabor (Imo).

In the south-south region, Ntong Festus Ntong (Akwa-Ibom), Nehizena Idemudia Afolabi (Edo), and Eberechi Suzette Wike (Rivers) were nominated.

Those from the south-west region are Lateef Babajide Lawal-Akapo (Lagos), Abiodun Azeem Akinyemi (Ogun), Oyewumi Oyejoju Oyebiola (Oyo), and Bayo Ademola Taiwo (Oyo).

The FJSC also placed some judges on a reserve list for possible elevation.

They include Dorcas Venenge Agishi (Benue), Folajobi Ajayi (Kogi), Adamu Yahaya (Kogi), Toyin Bolaji Adegoke (Kwara), Rose Godwin Soji (Nasarawa) and Jacob Azi Atsem (Plateau) in North Central.

Abdulhameed Mohammed Yakubu is the only one from the north-east.

Those on the reserve list from the northwest are Isa Aliyu (Kaduna), Bello Ladan Raha (Kebi), and Bello Mohammed Shinkati (Zamfara).

South-east includes Ory Zik-Ikeorha (Abia), Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu (Anambra), Uwabunkeonye Onwosi (Ebonyi), Chulkwujekwu Joseph Aneke (Enugu) and Chikere Annie Ononeje-Madu (Imo).

South-south nominees on the reserve list are Augustine Dominic Odokwo (Akwa Ibom), Abua Elias Ojie (Cross River) and Victor Oziegbe Aghabue Oviawe (Edo).

Those from the south-west are Ogunjobi O. Olukayode (Lagos), James Kolawole Omotosho (Ogun), Mojeed Oladimeji Ishola (Oyo) and Olukayode Adegbola Adeniyi (Oyo).

The NJC is expected to recommend those on the priority list to the president for appointment.