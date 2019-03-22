Don Jazzy Signs New Artist To Mavin Records

Advertisement

Nigerian singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has announced the signing of a new upcoming artist, Rema to his Mavin Records.

The Mavin boss made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, March 22, 2019.

He wrote, ”Today another Mavin is Activated.

“Mavin/Jonzing is excited to present the newest MAVIN. Rema is a super talented young artist I have no doubt is going to be the future of Afrobeats.”

Mavin Records which was created in May 2012 is a home to artists like Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, D’ija, Dr Sid, D’Prince, Poe, Johnny Drille and DNA twins.

Following the signing, the visuals to Rema’s introductory single, ‘Iron Man’ was released