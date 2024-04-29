Celebrities Condemn Wizkid For Disrespecting Don Jazzy

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing after Grammy Award winning artist, Wizkid, referred to music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy, as a social media influencer.

Wizkid, who has been interacting with his fans ahead of his next studio album, was responding to one of his fans who had asked him to address a jibe by Ladipoe, a signee under Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records.

Wizkid responded that he does not chat with anyone signed to an influencer.

The singer subsequently reposted several tweets by fans who averred that he was referring to Don Jazzy.

The music producer, who won the ‘Music Influencer of The Year Award’ at the 2023 Pulse Awards, has since unfollowed Wizkid on Instagram.

Some celebrities also took to social media to Condemn Wizkid for disrespecting Don Jazzy.

Nollywood actor and skit maker, Mr Macaroni, wrote: “Donjazzy is perhaps the biggest Entertainment Influencer in Africa. And the beautiful thing is that his influence cuts across. From music, to contents, films, brands etc.

“However, we would all be hypocrites to say that the context in which he was called an influencer isn’t disrespectful to everything he has done and is still doing for the Nigerian Music Industry.

“An absolute legend. He promotes Music Artistes even outside his record label. Gives free advice and visibility to up and coming artists, shows love to everyone irrespective of their status. I am also a beneficiary of his phenomenal influence! “

Similarly, musician Jaywon described Don Jazzy as someone who promotes everyone in the industry.

“Don Jazzy promotes everyone in this industry by collaborating and even allowing some into his personal space just to show love and support, and he’s being referred to as an influencer.

“Omo, you guys are losing your credibility and sense of reasoning for engagement in this industry.

“No be everybody dem dey disrespect oo.

One of the P-Square duo, Paul (Rudeboy) wrote, “Hustle oohhh …. Na so so insult full outside … work no dey again

Also, comedian Woli Arole made a video urging Wizkid to respect Don Jazzy.

He noted that Don Jazzy has influenced a lot of lives while urging Wizkid to apologise to the music producer.

On her part, reality TV star, Doyin described Don Jazzy as the Jay Z of Nigeria.

“Donjazzy is still the JayZ of the Nigerian music industry. If you try to disrespect him, it just shows your head is not correct. No be to dey chase clout, drop hit!” She wrote.

However, blogger and music producer Samklef supported Wizkid. He wrote, “But don’t jazzy is a big influencer now! Repent of ye hypocrites or else i shall put you all in my 7th hell fire! Didn’t don jazzy win pulse influencer of the year? How wizkid take disrespect donjazzy abeg somebody should explain to me.”