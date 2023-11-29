‘It Breaks My Heart’ — Rema Cancels December Shows On Health Grounds

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer, Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor, has announced the cancellation of all his shows scheduled for December due to health issues.

Rema had scheduled to tour Lagos, Abuja, and Benin, but took to his Instagram story to announce his regret over the unexpected turn of events.

In his post, Rema expressed his disappointment, citing years of neglecting his health due to constant touring.

He stated the need for recuperation and promised to return to the stage in 2024.

He wrote: “It breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December. Been years of touring, I’ve ignored my health and I need time to recuperate. 2024, we go again, love.”

Rema in October performed at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France, which saw Inter Miami and Argentina forward Lionel Messi win the topmost football prize for a record eighth time

On August 8, 2023, Rema sold out the 2,500 REBEL Theatre in Toronto, dazzling fans with an impressive collection of hit singles.

In January 2023, the young artists performed his hit single “Calm Down” with Arabian singer Dalia Mubarak at “The Joys” Award Ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia