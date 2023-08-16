Don’t Chase Smugglers Into Market, Customs Boss Warns Officers

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi has warned officers not to chase smugglers into residential areas or markets.

Advertisement

Adeniyi handed down the warning during the routine call on officers in Oyo State.

The Customs boss also paid a courtesy call on the Oyo state government.

During the visit, the state government urged the Nigeria Customs Service to concentrate on intercepting the smuggling of arms and ammunition through the borders.

Deputy Governor Adebayo Lawal gave the advice when Adeniyi was in his office during the working visit.

Adeniyi’s visit was aimed at strengthening a strategic partnership between Customs and the Oyo state government in the fight against smuggling.

Advertisement

The deputy governor while giving his remark called on the Service to exercise discretion while chasing smugglers, and pay attention to criminals importing arms and ammunition into the country.

“More attention must be paid to criminals who import arms and ammunition. If you’re able to catch criminals attempting to import arms and ammunition into the country for illegal purposes, that will save more lives”, he said.

The Customs boss, in the same vein, reiterated the need for the state to collaborate in the fight against smuggling to actualise the mandate of the Service by a clamp down on border criminalities.

He said, “We believe that the time has come for us to work closely with each other, strengthen our partnership, and understand ourselves better so that we will know that we are working towards a shared goal of national development and security”.

When Adeniyi visited the Oyo/Osun Area Command, he charged the officers and men to be responsible with their weapons when carrying out enforcement duties.

Advertisement

“Be reminded that under our SOP, these weapons are only meant to be used for self-defence when you come under attack”, he noted.

“Never must we hear stories about you chasing smugglers into high residential areas or in the market”, he warned.

Oyo State is bounded by Osun on the East and by the Benin Republic on the West.