Customs Officer Killed In Katsina After Allegedly Shooting Passenger To Death

A Customs Officer has reportedly been killed at Gamjin Makaho village, along Dankama road, in the Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The circumstances surrounding his death are sketchy as of press time; Sources who spoke to THE WHISTLER said the NCS headquarters had received information of the incident, but were yet to get confirmation from its command in the state.

Daily Trust reports that Customs officers along Katsina-Dankama road had flagged down a truck conveying passengers to Dankama town, but the truck driver allegedly refused to comply.

Angered by the driver’s actions, the paper said, one of the officers allegedly pulled the trigger at the truck, but the bullet hit a passenger, identified as Bashir Na-Buzuwa.

In turn, the truck driver and the other passengers came down and were said to have attacked the officer, who allegedly died in the process.

Earlier in February, a teenager was reportedly killed after a J5 Peugeot vehicle driver rammed into bystanders in the Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

The J5 driver was conveying soya beans, and upon sighting NCS officials, got frightened. He matched the brake and hit a car near a filling station. This led to the death of the teenager.

In August 2021, no fewer than 10 people were confirmed dead and many injured after operatives of the Service rammed into a gathering while pursuing a suspected rice smuggler in the same Jibia town.