Imo Govt Indicts Okorocha On Forceful Acquisition of Alvan Ikoku Land, Recommends Recovery, Compensation.

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Government has indicted former governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha on forceful acquisition of land belonging to Alvan Ikoku Federal University (AIFUE) of Education, Owerri.

Advertisement

This was contained in a submission of the committee chaired by Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajunmba and Secretary Barr. B. F. Anyanwu which was presented to the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The committee revealed that Okorocha, during his tenure as governor, used brute force, including the military and hoodlums, to seize the land from the College. He then allocated or sold the land to his associates.

According to the report, some of those indicted who benefited from the illegal acquisition include Okorocha’s in-laws, Dr. Uzoma Anwuka and Hon Kingsley Uju, as well as Chief Acho Ihim, Chief Charles Orie, Prince Charles Amadi, and Chief Ugochukwu Hillary.

The Committee expressed its displeasure that the former governor ordered the demolition of up to 101 buildings belonging to College staff and subsequently confiscated their property.

Advertisement

In it’s recommendation, the committee advised that that all land currently held illegally by individuals and institutions be recovered and returned to Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education.

It also called for the compensation of Orji indigenes, the original landowners, and for the Army to vacate the shanties they erected on the land and relocate to Obinze.

In his response, Governor Uzodimma commended the committee for their diligent work and assured that the State Government would adhere to due process and take necessary steps to implement the committee’s recommendations.

He said: “Earlier today, I received members of the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education (AIFUE) Land Recovery Committee who came to present the reports of their findings and recommendations.

Advertisement

“We live in a contemporary world where governance and administration processes function on systems and if we get it right, then we are assured of the workability of any policy, programs and initiatives.

“With the conversion of the institution into a University, it has become imperative that all original assets of the institution be restored in compliance to the requirements of her new status.

“I commended members of the committee for their painstaking contributions in arriving at this report and recommendations. I shall study the report with a view to implementing the recommendations which I believe are in the interest of the institution and the State.”