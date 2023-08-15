‘Assist Us In Tackling Crime’–Otti Tells Abia State Traditional Rulers Council

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti on Tuesday inaugurated the Principal Officers of the ninth Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers with HRH Eze Linus Nto Mba as the Chairman of the Council.

Inaugurating the Council at the auditorium of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on Tuesday, Otti charged the new leadership of the Traditional Rulers in the State to mobilise their colleagues to assist the present administration in fighting violent crime in the State.

He disclosed that he launched ‘Operation Crush’ to tackle criminality in the State, adding that huge resources have been spent on that.

Tne Governor urged the traditional rulers to collaborate with government in achieving the needed security in the State.

Otti said that his administration is building a new Abia, where government would provide quality education, healthcare, electricity, water and other social amenities beyond the urban dwellers and stressed that the support of the traditional rulers would be critical in that regard.

He enjoined the traditional rulers to brace up to the agenda of the new government in the State, urging the monarchs to get informed of happenings in government as well as be fully involved and responsive in the events within their various communities.

He congratulated the new principal officers of the State Council of Traditional Rulers on their appointments, saying that they were carefully selected.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, said that the inauguration of the ninth Council of the Abia State Traditional Rulers is a landmark event.

Responding on behalf of the Principal Officers, the Chairman of the Council, Eze Linus Nto Mba, thanked the Governor for appointing them and assured that they would do their best to pilot the affairs of the council and remain committed to supporting the Governor to serve the people.