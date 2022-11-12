Don’t Evict Us, Bar Owners Plead As FG Concessions Enugu National Museum Park

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hon Hillary Onah, chairman, Enugu State Bar Owners Association, Saturday, appealed to the federal government to factor bar operators at the popular National Museum of Unity Park, Enugu, into moves to concession the park to a private developer.

Onah’s reaction followed insinuations that the park had been concessioned to a private developer to construct state-of-the-arts tourism facilities on vacant places surrounding the office complex and gallery of the National Museum and Monuments, Enugu.



The large expanse of land has some temporary shops where drinks, meat and food, among others, are sold.



Onah told our correspondent that, “We need to be of what is happening. We hear that a private developer will build modern facilities in the park. We have been operating here for many years, and we have been decent in our operations. We ensure security by working in synergy with relevant agencies. During Covid-19, we sensitised the populace on how to avoid contracting the virus. We pay taxes and participate in all civic obligations. If this park is being handed over to a private developer, we expect that our interest should be protected. Let us know what it takes to be co-investors so that our capable and interested members can bid for spaces as specified in the master plan.”

Investigations show that the concessioning of the park had reached an advanced stage, with the approval already being considered by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, a federal government agency in charge of effective implementation of Public-Private Partnership engagements.

A source at the Enugu office of the National Museum and Monuments, who did not want to be mentioned, told our reporter that, “The concessioning will make the museum a foremost tourism site in Nigeria. The developer will build children’s playgrounds, theatres, staff quarters and guest houses, among others, within a year. The firm will then recoup its investments by managing some of the guest houses for a number of years, and hand over to the National Museum.

“Insinuation that the land is being sold or hijacked is false. This is a federal government facility, and everything is following due processes.”

A student of Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Maureen Osakwe, said, “This is where we work during holidays and weekends to sustain ourselves. If here is taken away, survival will be difficult for some us. We appeal to relevant agencies to factor the current operators in whatever they are doing, otherwise it will be wickedness.”

Mr Alex Duru, the curator of the National Museum, Enugu, was not available for comments when our reporter visited the office.

The Museum, Enugu

The park houses the office complex of the National Museum and Monuments, Enugu. It is a federal government agency in charge of preservation of the nation’s cultural artefacts and tourism promotion. Aside the complex, it serves as relaxation spots for thousands of people. It has the New Berries Park and the Museum, both enjoying huge patronage. The complex also has a football pitch where exhibitions are carried out from time to time.

Our correspondent however gathered that the New Berries park would not be demolished as it is on lease, and the owners run the space in accordance with the specifications of the National Museum.