‘Don’t Sell Your PVCs’ – Catholic Priest Warns Against Political Apathy

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Catholic priest, Rev Fr Dr Emeka Ngwoke, Wednesday, cautioned Nigerians against voter apathy. According to him, political negatively never yielded any positive results.

Advertisement

Fr Ngwoke, who is the head of the public elightenment desk of the Justice Development and Peace /Caritas Commission (JDPC), Nsukka Diocese, spoke in Enugu during an enligtenment ahead of the 2023 elections. He said the only way to find lasting solutions to the myriads of problems in Nigeria is for all to be actively involved in politics through voting and public enlightenment.

Quoting him, “Politics can make a difference absolutely. We live in groups, and group decisions must be taken. They are taken, whether you were there or not. There is this equality in democracy; that is why it is one man, one vote.”



He said it is against this background that the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka is organising town hall meetings for political office-seekers.

He said, “Political enlightenment in the diocese is a big business. It is civic education. A populace that is ignorant about how a society functions is dormant. It’s a pity some of us wear the barge of political apathy as honour. Some are even educated.

Advertisement

“They know the problems of our society, but do nothing to solve them. If you want things to improve, take active interest in governance. The idea is to aggregate the views of the people to guide those getting into elective offices so that their decisions and policies will be reflective of the needs of the people. Enlightenment is very important.

“Hearing the voice of the church will reduce the gap between the government and the governed.”

He said the candidates for various offices are expected to feature ‘without their supporters and not in proxy’, adding that ‘respect for the voters requires that these candidates show up’.

On the alleged collation of PVCs and data of their owners, including bank accounts, by politicians, Dr Ngwoke said, “Your PVC is your right to have your interest taken into consideration. When you sell your PVC or give out the codes, you are simply saying that your interest can be ignored. It will certainly be ignored.

“Your most treasured possession in a democracy is the right to vote. Politicians are afraid of the votes. When votes are cast against them, they are in danger. But when they are cast in their favour, they are happy. It means a politician will do anything to get access to that vote.

“Any group of people that do not want to be sidelined actively must be politically active. The opportunities come once in four years to make inputs in public decisions.”